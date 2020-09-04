STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Delhi Capitals' duo Tushar Deshpande-Lalit Yadav aim to make it big in IPL 13

Having been picked up in the IPL auction by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakhs each, the bowler and batsman are excited for the challenge ahead of them.

Published: 04th September 2020 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals' new duo of Tushar Deshpande and Lalit Yadav during practise

Delhi Capitals' new duo of Tushar Deshpande and Lalit Yadav during practise (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

DUBAI: One of the favorite moments for any athlete across sports is when they make their debut for any team or in any competition, and for Delhi Capitals' new duo of Tushar Deshpande and Lalit Yadav, it will be a similar feat when they make their Indian Premier League (IPL) debut this season.

Having been picked up in the IPL auction by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakhs each, the bowler and batsman are excited for the challenge ahead of them.

Speaking on the back of a nets session at the ICC Academy, Deshpande said: "It is my first ever IPL so it is always special. But for me, what makes it extra special is the fact that I am getting to do the thing I love the most, which is bowling. I am finally bowling after almost six months so it is a different challenge."

"All the bowlers here are my seniors with prior IPL experience. It is a fantastic opportunity for me because by the time I get to make my debut, I would have got some feedback from them, and hopefully that would help me stay ahead and plan my strategy accordingly during the matches," added the 25-year-old who hails from Mumbai.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Yadav, who has played with some of Delhi Capitals' players before, is also excited to make it big in the upcoming IPL edition slated to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19.

"I know some of the players from domestic cricket already - like Ishant bhaiya, Shikhar bhaiya and Rishabh Pant - and now I am getting to know the others too. For a youngster like me, the IPL is a very big opportunity and I am hoping to make the most of it through my performances," said Yadav who plays for Delhi in domestic cricket.

Yadav considers Delhi Capitals as the team which provides a perfect platform to the youth. He said, "Delhi Capitals is the team known to give a good platform to the youth. We have so many examples already in our team. Our captain Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and even Rishabh (Pant) were all identified by Delhi. So, it is definitely the perfect opportunity for me, and I aspire to perform and go on to represent India like they have done."

Head coach Ricky Ponting and his players have credited a positive team atmosphere for their good performances last season, and both Deshpande and Yadav echo the sentiment. While Deshpande said that "having people like Ishant and Rabada help first timers" like him, Yadav considered "everyone very welcoming" and said "the overall team vibe is great".

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Tushar Deshpande Lalit Yadav
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp