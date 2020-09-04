STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Impressed with how quickly the boys have regained rhythm, says Delhi Capitals bowling coach Ryan Harris

After completing the mandatory six-day quarantine, Harris was finally out of his room on Wednesday evening, and oversaw his first nets session at Delhi Capitals.

Published: 04th September 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Ryan Harris. (Photo | Twitter/Brisbane Heat)

By PTI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals bowling coach Ryan Harris is impressed with the pace at which the players are getting back into shape after months of inactivity.

After completing the mandatory six-day quarantine, Harris was finally out of his room on Wednesday evening, and oversaw his first nets session at Delhi Capitals.

Harris said it didn't look like the boys were out of practice in the past few months.

"I know that the boys haven't been able to train in the past few months due to the pandemic, but watching them bat and bowl, and seeing some shots flying over the fence, I've been impressed with them," said Harris in a team statement.

"Their work ethic is unbelievable and they seem in very good space for guys who haven't done a lot of training - they look in excellent condition."

Having been allowed to set foot outside after six days in isolation, Harris says it felt good.

"Honestly, six days isn't a lot, but it felt like three weeks for me because I am not someone who can sit still for very long. But when I got the message this morning from the doctor, saying I've cleared my quarantine and my tests, that was probably the best message I've ever got (laughs).

"Then to obviously watch the boys train has been fantastic," he said.

The former IPL winner has joined his ex-captain, Ricky Ponting, at the Delhi Capitals and spoke highly of the Australian great.

"I still get goosebumps seeing him talk in the huddle.

He's a guy who presented me with my baggy green cap, and even my one-day cap for Australia.

"I'm very lucky for him to have asked me to come here to be part of this project, and to work with him is very satisfying for me, and very humbling experience.

"I've been coaching for a few years now, but there's still so much to learn, and I think there's no better person to do it with than Ricky."

Asked what message he has given to his bowlers ahead of a tough season, Harris said: "For me, today (Wednesday) was just a session to get to know them better - to see what their plans are with the ball.

"The nitty-gritty stuff will come in a week or two, when we sit down and do proper planning, but what I saw and what I hear is so good and so simple."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ryan Harris Delhi Capitals IPL 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp