Sunrisers Hyderabad rope in Valvoline as principal sponsor for IPL 13

The 2016 IPL champions will be seen sporting Valvoline's logo on their jersey.The Valvoline brand, along with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be launching campaigns to promote their partnership

Published: 04th September 2020 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Valvoline Cummins Private Limited, a leading manufacturer and supplier of premium branded lubricants, has announced its association with Sunrisers Hyderabad as its principal sponsor in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The 2016 IPL champions will be seen sporting Valvoline's logo on their jersey. In addition, the Valvoline brand, along with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be launching campaigns to promote their partnership by rolling out joint initiatives across multiple media platform to engage with consumers and fans of the Hyderabad-based franchise across India.

Commenting on the association, K. Shanmugham, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad said, "We are very excited to partner Valvoline for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Valvoline is an eminent brand and we see an incredibly strong alignment with them. With our partnership, we look forward to creating great cricket moments for fans and putting up a solid show like every year."

Announcing the tie-up, Sandeep Kalia, Managing Director, Valvoline Cummins Private Limited said, "The Indian Premier League (IPL) is undoubtedly one of the most popular sporting events in the country, and our choice of IPL as a platform to actively engage with consumers, stems from this. We are excited to extend our partnership with such a strong and dedicated team as Sunrisers Hyderabad."

TAGS
Valvoline Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020
