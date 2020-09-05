STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mustafizur Rahman denied NOC by BCB after being approached by IPL franchises: Report

The left-arm pacer was approached by Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season in the UAE, both of whom had one of their pacers withdrawn from the squad.

Published: 05th September 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

MUSTAFIZUR RAHMAN

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman (File | AP)

By PTI

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has refused to give No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to pacer Mustafizur Rahman after he was approached by IPL franchises, in view of the national side's scheduled tour of Sri Lanka beginning next month, according to reports.

The left-arm pacer was approached by Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season in the UAE, both of whom had one of their pacers withdrawn from the squad, a report in cricbuzz.com said.

While Mumbai Indians replaced Lasith Malinga with James Pattinson, KKR are yet to find a replacement for Harry Gurney.

However, BCB refused the NOC since Bangladesh are set to tour Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series scheduled to start on October 24, at a time when IPL will be played in the UAE.

"Yes, he (Mustafizur) had an offer from the IPL but we did not give him NOC as we have the Sri Lanka tour coming up,'' BCB cricket operation chairman Akram Khan was quoted as saying by cricbuzz.

The 24-year-old Rahman, however, has not been in Bangladesh's Test plans since March 2019.

He took 20 wickets in the 2019 World Cup, after which he has only played ODIs and T20Is for Bangladesh.

In 13 Tests since 2015, Rahman has picked 28 wickets.

He last played in the IPL in 2018, turning out for Mumbai Indians.

In seven matches that season, he took seven wickets at an average of 32.85 and an economy rate of 8.36.

He had returned from his stint in 2018 IPL with an injury, after which BCB president Nazmul Hassan had said he won't be allowed any more NOCs to participate in overseas leagues.

Rahman had much more success with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and 2017 IPL editions.

In 17 matches for SRH overall, he collected 17 wickets at 26.16 and an economy rate of 7.14.

The BCB had allowed Rahman to register for the IPL auction last year but he went unsold.

The BCB is planning a week-long residential camp later this month ahead of the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

Rahman is expected to be a part of the camp.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mustafizur Rahman IPL 2020 Bangladesh Cricket Board
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp