Sussex pacer Claydon suspended for applying hand sanitiser on ball

Mitch Claydon has been accused of applying hand sanitiser in a match against Middlesex last month in which he took three wickets.

Cricket Ball

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Australia-born English first-class cricketer Mitch Claydon has been suspended by his county side Sussex for allegedly applying hand sanitiser on the ball.

The 37-year-old right-arm medium pacer has been accused of applying hand sanitiser in a match against Middlesex last month in which he took three wickets.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has opened an investigation into the case.

"Mitch Claydon is suspended pending the outcome of an ECB allegation of placing hand sanitiser on the ball in our match against Middlesex. There will be no further comment at this stage," Sussex said in a statement on their website.

As per strict health protocols laid down by the ICC and cricket boards of different countries, players are barred from using saliva to shine the ball.

As a substitute, the use of artificial substances is also not allowed.

The suspension means the veteran pacer will not feature in Sussex's 14-member squad for their next Bob Willis Trophy match against Surrey.

