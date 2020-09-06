STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

You have to be mentally strong: Shikhar Dhawan on being in bio-secure bubble

However, the 34-year-old himself is not finding it difficult to adapt and said he is looking at this as an opportunity to 'blend' with his teammates.

Published: 06th September 2020 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan has opened up on the challenges being faced by the players while living in a bio-secure bubble and said "people have to be mentally strong."

However, the 34-year-old himself is not finding it difficult to adapt and said he is looking at this as an opportunity to 'blend' with his teammates.

"There are challenges of being in the bubble, you do not meet new people. Our team has an entertainment room, our franchise has looked after us, we are living like a family, it depends on the person how he sees the situation," Dhawan said in a press conference here on Sunday.

"It is an opportunity for me to blend with the team-mates. There are no outlets for going outside, people have to be mentally strong, for me it is an opportunity and I am sure I will explore it," he added.

Initially, the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was slated to begin on March 29 but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the tournament will take place in the UAE, starting from September 19.

IPL will be played across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

During the tournament, the players will have to follow several protocols laid down by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) including staying in a bio-secure bubble as a precautionary measure against the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shikhar Dhawan bio-secure bubble IPL 2020
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp