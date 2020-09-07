STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ben Stokes may miss first part of IPL; Rajasthan Royals 'will wait' to hear from their all-rounder

Ben Stokes has been bought by Royals for Rs 12.5 crore.

Published: 07th September 2020 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals cricketer Ben Stokes. (Photo | AFP)

Rajasthan Royals cricketer Ben Stokes. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals is likely to miss its premier all-rounder Ben Stokes during the first part of the T20 event as the World Cup-winner is currently in New Zealand to be with his ailing father Ged.

Stokes, considered the world's best all-rounder right now, left for Christchurch in the middle of the Test series against Pakistan last month after his father, a former All Blacks International, was diagnosed with brain cancer.

"As per quarantine rules in New Zealand, Ben has just completed his 14-day isolation period after reaching New Zealand. Now he will be meeting his father and obviously he would like to spend some quiet time with his family in this time of crisis," a source privy to developments in the franchise told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Stokes has been bought by Royals for Rs 12.5 crore.

"It is only logical that if he has just completed his quarantine, he would not be available for the first part of the IPL and that is completely understandable. The franchise will not even call Ben as this is not priority at the moment. Let him spend quality family time and any discussions on his availability can happen only after that," the source added.

The IPL starts on September 19 in the UAE, forced out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will conclude on November 10.

It is understood that the franchise will "wait" for Stokes to get back to the management and only if the cricketer confirms his availability for the second half, it will take things forward.

The 29-year-old has played 67 Tests, 95 ODIs and 26 T20 Internationals.

He had a major role in England's World Cup triumph besides an epic match-winning hundred in an Ashes Test match in 2019.

Recently, he singlehandedly won a Test against West Indies despite not being fully fit with a hundred and fifty in each innings and three wickets.

"I didn't sleep for a week and my head wasn't really in it," Stokes had told the Weekend Herald on Saturday after reaching New Zealand.

"Leaving was the right choice from a mental point of view," the cricketer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan Royals Ben Stokes IPL 2020 IPL
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp