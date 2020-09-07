STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stuart Broad dubs Jos Buttler as 'England's best-ever white-ball cricketer'

England have already sealed the three-match T20I series against Australia, with Jos Buttler performing well in both the matches.

Published: 07th September 2020 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Jos Buttler poses with the Man of the Match award after their win in the second T20 match between England and Australia, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Jos Buttler poses with the Man of the Match award after their win in the second T20 match between England and Australia, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SOUTHAMPTON: England bowler Stuart Broad has praised compatriot Jos Buttler after his heroics against Australia in the second T20I.

The pacer termed Buttler as "England's best-ever white-ball cricketer".

"England's best ever white ball cricketer does it again. @josbuttler," Broad tweeted.

The wicket-keeper batsman scored 44 runs in the first match and played an unbeaten knock of 77 runs on Sunday to help his side secure a six-wicket win in the second T20I.

The third T20I match between both teams will be played on Tuesday.

The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series, beginning on Friday.

