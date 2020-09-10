STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jonty Rhodes to take over as Sweden's head cricket coach post IPL

Jonty Rhodes. (Photo |EPS)

By PTI

STOCKHOLM: South Africa international Jonty Rhodes will be moving to Sweden with his family after the IPL to take charge as head coach of the country's national team, the Swedish Cricket Federation (SCF) has announced.

The 51-year-old Rhodes is currently in Dubai for the IPL as the fielding coach of Kings XI Punjab.

"Swedish Cricket Federation to invest in junior cricket, high performance & growth through the appointment of South African cricket great, Jonty Rhodes as head coach," SCF said in a statement.

Rhodes said he is excited about the fresh challenge he will face in a country not known for its cricket.

"I am really excited to relocate to Sweden with my family and work together with the Swedish Cricket community. This opportunity has come at a perfect time and I am grateful to be able to invest my energies in a completely new environment. I can't wait to get started," said Rhodes.

SCF claimed that cricket is the second fastest growing sport in Sweden that has seen a 300 per cent increase in participation over the past two years.

The federation feels that the association with Rhodes will not only help its national team but also the grassroots.

"Jonty will play a pivotal role in lifting our players as well as assisting in securing quality coaching framework for the future sustainability of the game," said Benn Harradine, SCF Sports Director.

"I am delighted to have him as part of our small and ambitious team," he added.

Rhodes played 52 Tests and 245 ODIS for South Africa between 1992 and 2003.

He is considered among the most agile to have ever taken the field in international cricket.

Rhodes is also known as an enthusiastic traveller and has extensively covered India during his IPL stint.

