JSCA T20 League all set to go as teams set for arrival

Firoz Mizra By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Players and support staff will start reaching Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex on Friday to take part in the inaugural Jharkhand T20 League scheduled to commence on September 15. They have to submit Covid-19 negative test report of not more than 24 hours older than their arrival for gaining entry to the stadium complex.

"The teams will reach here latest by Saturday. Once they arrive at the venue, they cannot go out unless they are out of the tournament," Sanjay Sahay, secretary of Jharkhand State Cricket Association, told this daily.

A total of six teams — Ranchi Riders, Jamshedpur Jugglers, Dhanbad Dynamos, Bokaro Blasters, Singhbhum Strikers, Dumka Daredevils — will compete in the tournament. Each team will play at least 10 matches in the tournament. The final will be held on October 2.

Each team comprises 16 players including U-19 and 23 cricketers. However, those who ply their trade for various teams of the association and are based outside the state have been asked to refrain from participating in the league given the mandatory quarantine rule.

"There are a few players who are outside the state at the moment. The association has asked them not to participate as they have to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine period on reaching the venue in accordance to the prevalent rules," Sahay added.

Various committees have been constituted for the successful conduct of the tournament. A panel named Covid-19 regulation enforcement committee will be headed by JSCA's president Dr Nafis Akhtar Khan. The others are reception and accommodation committee, food committee, production committee and pitch and ground committee. A medical team has also been constituted that comprises medical practitioners as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the BCCI for the state units.

The JSCA has also named seven on-field umpires and three match referees for tournament, which will also serve as selection trials for the upcoming domestic season. "Former BCCI's acting secretary Amitabh Chowdhary played a key role since the beginning. Being a life member of the association, he wanted state cricketers to return to action as soon as possible. We hope the tournament goes off well," the office-bearer said.