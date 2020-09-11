STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Can't be held online, BCCI indefinitely postpones its AGM due to COVID-19 pandemic

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has informed the state units about the postponement.

Published: 11th September 2020 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI

BCCI (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As reported by this newspaper, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has postponed its annual general meeting (AGM), which was supposed to be held before September 30, citing the Covid-19 situation. BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed the state units of the decision on Friday.

The BCCI is registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act 1975 and has to conduct it’s AGM by September every year. With the Registrar making it clear that the AGM cannot be held via video conference, the BCCI had no option but to postponed the AGM. The BCCI now has time till December 31 to conduct the AGM.

Three months will also give BCCI some clarity with regards to the future of its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary, whose tenures are already over as per it’s new constitution. The duo is continuing in the chair only because the BCCI has filed a petition before the Supreme Court to strike off the cooling-off clause.

In the letter to state units, Shah wrote: “Owing to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the Registration Department, Tamil Nadu Government have extended the period for a registered society under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975, to conduct an Annual General Meeting by three months, from September 2020 to December 2020.

We will keep you informed regarding the date of the Annual General Meeting.”This means, three of the senior selection committee members, whose tenure was supposed to end in September, will continue till the AGM is conducted. Sarandeep Singh, Devang Gandhi and Jatin Paranjpe’s will have to continue to be part of the panel which is headed by Sunil Joshi and also includes Harvinder Singh. Their next task will be to pick the Indian squad for the tour of Australia.

