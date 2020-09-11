STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sponsors on board, Jharkhand T20 League set to be first live cricket in India

Dream-11, IPL title sponsor this season, has been announced as 'powered by partner' of the league

Published: 11th September 2020 10:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 12:30 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | AP)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Come September 15, inaugural Jharkhand T20 League will become the first live cricket event to be held in India since lockdown. Being organised by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) with TCM Sports Management as the official partner, the event will partner with brands associated with the Indian Premier League.

Dream-11, IPL title sponsor this season, has been announced as 'powered by partner' of the league. Other than Dream-11, the JSCA along with TCM on Friday announced Karbonn Smartphones as title sponsor of the league. Besides, multi-sports aggregator platform FanCode will be live streaming all the 33 matches of the league.

Given the pandemic-induced lockdown and the serious repercussions it had on the economy, the association of national brands with a state T20 league might look surprising but TCM felt the opportunity was right for brands to reconnect with their audience.

"Cricket as a sport has great power of reach and it connects with audiences across India," Basant Dhawan, TCM's chief executive officer, told this daily. "We offered various on-ground high-impact branding elements to sponsors and that helped us in signing them. In fact, the brands have also been waiting for opportunities to create engagement with their consumers and audiences. The league is one of the first live cricket events in the country hence brands were quite interested to offer sponsorship."

The league will have six teams representing six different zones of the state. All matches including the final, which is scheduled on October 2, will be held at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex. The organisational part of the league will be handled by the Jharkhand association and its secretary Sanjay Sahay is confident that they will be able to conduct the event successfully.

"We have set up various committees to deal with issues that might crop up due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Players, support staff and other stakeholders will be allowed in only after submitting Covid-19 negative test report, which should not be older than 24 hours on arrival."

The JSCA and TCM also plan to make the league an annual affair. "We have strong marketing plans even in the inaugural year including radio, outdoor and lot of digital promotion to catch the eyeballs. This will only grow in years to come to make the league a successful annual affair," said Dhawan.

TAGS
Jharkhand T20 League JSCA
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp