Tamil Nadu cricketers, teams worried about league restart

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s (TNCA) ambitious plan to resume its league from October will not be a cakewalk in the prevailing situation.

The association has informed clubs of the proposed restart to the 2019-2020 season, which is subject to government clearance.

The league was suspended in March due to the ongoing crisis with more than 80 fixtures from first to sixth division need to be completed. While there were talks of the season being announced null and void, the association is firm in completing the season.

In the proposed restart, the association has revealed that players won’t undergo coronavirus tests since they feel it won’t be feasible. TNCA’s decision to complete 2019-2020 raises eyebrows and also exposes players to the risk of contracting the infection.

“There is risk everywhere. It’s better if TNCA takes a call after looking at the importance of the league now. If they are going to complete so many matches, there will definitely be some positive cases of coronavirus. Players can also be asymptomatic,” said a state-level player on the conditions of anonymity.

“Most of us live with the elderly at home. At the back of the mind, we will have the fear. But it’s also diffiuclt to create a bio-bubble here.”

From a team’s point of view, a majority of the league players haven’t started training yet. Corporates like Chemplast Sanmar, MRF have their home grounds located in various colleges that are still shut. With little to no practice for more than six months, teams are wary of jumping directly to competitive games.

Also, staging matches in the months of October and November means there will be a threat of monsoon.

“TNCA banks on the school and college grounds to host the matches. When colleges are shut, there is no chance of players training at the grounds. How are the boys going to get practice before they play the league matches? It’s not possible to play a competitive game without any training for six-seven months,” said Bharath Reddy, in charge of cricket and president, corporate affairs, at Chemplast Sanmar.

“In the end, the government has to give the nod. The government is aware that some of the players who went to UAE as net bowlers for CSK are COVID positive. There are lots of ifs and buts in restarting the league.”