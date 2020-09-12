STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Munaf Patel, Gayle, Afridi among overseas players for Lanka Premier League auction

Five franchises will play in the inaugural edition of LPL which is scheduled to run from November 14 to December 6.

Published: 12th September 2020 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Munaf Patel (File Photo | AP)

Munaf Patel (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Former India pacer Munaf Patel and West Indians Chris Gayle and Daren Sammy are among 150-odd overseas players to go under the hammer for the inaugural Lanka Premier League auction to be held on October 1.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan, another West Indian Darren Bravo, England's Ravi Bopara and South Africans Colin Munro and Vernon Philander have also been included for the auction.

Five franchises will play in the inaugural edition of LPL which is scheduled to run from November 14 to December 6.

The tournament was to be held in August but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

Patel, 37, retired from all forms of cricket in 2018 after playing in 13 Tests, 70 ODIs and three T20Is.

He made his debut in 2006 and was a member of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team.

He had earlier played in the T10 League in the UAE.

Each franchise can buy up to six international players.

A total of 30 international cricketers and 65 local cricketers are expected to make up the five teams which will have 19 players each.

The matches will be played in Dambulla, Pallekele and Hambantota international stadiums.

The LPL launch will be held in Hambantota.

However, the Sri Lankan government is yet to give approval for a shorter quarantine period for players, officials and broadcast staff.

It is this hurdle that had forced the postponement of the LPL, originally slated to begin in late August.

The SLC officials have asked for a shorter quarantine period of seven days for those arriving in the country for this tournament, from the present 14-day period.

Quarantine protocols in Sri Lanka are very strict in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

TAGS
Lanka Premier League Munaf Patel Chris Gayle
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp