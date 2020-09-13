Curtailed season may disrupt players’ income

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Beyond IPL, the reality is different. Uncertainty over the 2020-21 domestic calendar spells trouble for those toiling away from the spotlight. No play means no pay for a majority in the senior men’s circuit. The BCCI is monitoring the situation and at best, a truncated season looks on the cards.

Even though some states are thinking of starting camps, decision on tournaments is unlikely in the next two months.

This is bad news for those who earn a significant part of their livelihood from playing. On average, one who plays all matches in all formats makes around Rs 13-14 lakh per season from match fees and players’ share of the BCCI’s profits.

For players from teams reaching semis and finals, this figure is close to Rs 20 lakh. A curtailed calendar and the BCCI’s profits from TV rights set to dip due to cancellation of ties in India against South Africa and England, domestic players may be in for a slash in income.

“Players who don’t have jobs are dependent on earnings from BCCI tournaments and club cricket. Fewer matches will make things difficult for them. But we also have to remember that the situation is uncontrollable. We have heard efforts are being made to stage two tournaments. It will be a relief if that happens,” said Bengal captain and India A opener Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Spread over 38 teams, around 600 players played in domestic competitions last season. Of course, not all of them played all matches. Keeping aside 122 Indian players in the IPL — who earn a minimum of `20 lakh from their franchises — over 450 players face the prospect of pay cuts. Some of them have jobs, but most of them depend on domestic cricket for sustenance.

Saurashtra Cricket Association chief Jaydev Shah, who led the team in Ranji Trophy for a record number of matches, feels it won’t be possible for BCCI to offer compensation for missing out on match fees.

“We are hit by a calamity which is beyond anyone’s control. Also, there are practical problems in compensating players. How can we choose only the senior men’s teams? There are other teams also. How do you compensate everyone? Maybe in case of emergencies, some provision can be made.”

The BCCI is unlikely to take a call until the IPL is over on November 19. Decisions on scrapping tournaments and discussing the aspect of players suffering due to this can only be taken at a general body meeting. This has been postponed. So to know what is in store in terms of pay and play, players have to wait at least two months, if the meeting takes place soon after IPL.