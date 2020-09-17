STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Glenn Maxwell thanks lockdown training with Finch after quickfire knock against England

Australia won the match by three wickets and also claimed the series 2-1.

Published: 17th September 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates scoring a century during the one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and Australia. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER; Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has thanked captain Aaron Finch for the "clarity" he got during training sessions in lockdown for the match-winning knock of 108 runs against England in the third ODI at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Australia won the match by three wickets and also claimed the series 2-1. Maxwell's innings was studded with seven sixes and four fours off 90 balls. He stitched a 212-run partnership with Alex Carey for the sixth wicket. Carey amassed 106 runs off 114 balls. "The really good thing is even in the lockdown period I was training with Finchy and we were able to talk about my role and certain things. I just had so much clarity of what he expected of me in that role," ESPNcricinfo quoted Maxwell as saying.

"I think I was able to take the game on, with the clarity he gave me before the tournament and was able to ride on that momentum as well. Just knowing I had the backing of him is awesome. He's been great for this group over here, he's kept us all together, all 21 of us in the hub here, and he's done a great job. Whether in the field or with his batters, he's been outstanding," he added.

Australia did not have a convincing start as they lost top-five batsmen at a score of 73/5 in 16.5 overs. Skipper Aaron Finch (12), David Warner (24), Marcus Stoinis (4), Mitchell Marsh (2) and Marnus Labuschangne (20) all departed early as pacer Chris Woakes and part-timer Joe Root scalped quick wickets for England.

Speedster Jofra Archer provided the much-needed wicket of Maxwell (108) in the 48th over. In the next over, Adil Rashid claimed Carey (106) as he was caught by Tom Curran at short third man.

At the time Maxwell and Carey departed it was already too late for the hosts to make a comeback. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc further played an unbeaten knock of 4* and 11* runs respectively. Australia successfully chased the target in 49.4 overs.

Finch had likewise articulated a specific, consistent role for Maxwell in his comments at the post-series presentation: "Maxi is in the team to do a specific role and that's be able to take the game away from oppositions when you are having a good day but also be that guy who can counterattack and try and swing momentum. England had all the momentum at 5 for 70-odd and he dragged it back."

"That partnership with Alex was fantastic, I'm really proud of both of them, they deserve a lot of success and a lot of credit. Not just for this win but how hard they've been working on their game," he added.

