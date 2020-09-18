STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Kevin Pietersen loves IPL, says India has given him a lot

During his playing days, Pietersen represented the Delhi Daredevils team (now rechristened Delhi Capitals) in the IPL, besides Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Published: 18th September 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), former England captain Kevin Pietersen opened up on how the Twenty-20 cricket extravaganza will be different this year due the ongoing COVID pandemic.

"It's going to be different for sure. No fans, nothing. Everybody is in a bubble and the team that copes with its bubble life the best is the team that's going to win. This is new territory for everyone," Pietersen told IANS.

KP, as he is fondly known in the cricketing circuit, is currently a part of the commentary panel for IPL 2020, which is set to start on September 19 in the UAE.

During his playing days, Pietersen represented the Delhi Daredevils team (now rechristened Delhi Capitals) in the IPL, besides Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiant. He roots for Delhi team to lift the trophy this time.

"I can't predict anything as of now, but my heart really wants Delhi Capitals to win because I love the team. However, I can't predict right now. It's totally a new and different season for everybody. So, I have to closely observe the teams for the first two weeks, and only then will I be able to put my professional brain on," Pietersen said, adding: "I love young players. I love exciting players. I love all sorts of players. I love players who take risks."

Recalling his IPL journey, he expressed his gratitude to India.

"I love the IPL. I love what India has given to me. I love everything about the journey that I have had since 2002 -- the first time I came to India. I am so lucky that I got to experience Indian culture, friendships. I have been benefited financially, I have been benefited emotionally in India. I owe a lot to India," he said, while promoting the National Geographic's documentary, "Save This Rhino", which he called his "greatest gift to India".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kevin Pietersen IPL
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp