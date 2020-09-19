STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On this day in 2007, Yuvraj Singh hits Stuart Broad for six 6s in Durban

The flamboyant batsman amassed six sixes in Stuart Broad's over and scored his fifty of just 12 balls, which is still the fastest in the T20 format.

Yuvraj Singh (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On this day 13 years ago, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scripted history in the shortest format as he smashed six sixes in an over against England in the first-ever T20I World Cup in 2007.

The flamboyant batsman amassed six sixes in Stuart Broad's over and scored his fifty of just 12 balls, which is still the fastest in the T20 format. In that match between India and England, the Men in Blue had won the toss and opted to bat first.

Yuvi came out to bat when Robin Uthappa's wicket fell and he provided the late flourish allowing India to post 218 runs on the board. India went on to win the match against England by 18 runs.

The Men in Blue were able to win the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and Yuvraj was a vital player for the team in the tournament.

The 38-year-old was phenomenal in India's World Cup triumph in 2011 as he became the first all-rounder to score over 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single World Cup. The feat included four Man of the Match awards and Man of the Tournament for 362 runs and 15 wickets.

Yuvraj has reportedly sent a mail to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah, seeking their permission to come out of retirement. In his letter, he has made it clear that if he can play for Punjab, he will then not pursue options of playing in the global T20 leagues.

The 2011 World Cup-winning hero has spent the past few months grooming the likes of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, and Anmolpreet Singh at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

On June 10 last year, Yuvraj had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. With a career spanning over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj cemented his place as a player who could win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, fierce batting, or smart bowling.

