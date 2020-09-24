Former Australia batsman Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai

By Online Desk

Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones passed away in Mumbai on Thursday.

The 59-year-old died of a massive heart attack in Mumbai from where he has been commentating in the ongoing IPL 2020. He had been seen having breakfast with fellow commentators Brett Lee and Nikhil Chopra.

It is reported that Jones suffered a heart attack in the hotel where he was staying. Lee had tried to give him CPR but unsuccessfully.

In 52 Tests, the colorful and at times controversial Jones had made 3631 runs at an average of 46.55 with 11 centuries. This included two double tons, one of which was a famous 210 against India in the Tied Test at Chepauk in September 1986.

He revelled in one-day cricket where he made 6068 runs in 164 matches at 44.61 with the aid of seven tons. Jones was famously part of the Allan Border-led squad that won the 1987 World Cup held in India and Pakistan.

Really shocking to lose a colleague and a dear friend - Dean Jones. Gone so young. Condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace #RIPDeanJones - @cricketcomau pic.twitter.com/pckNBow5Sv — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 24, 2020

Star India in their statement said, "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements."