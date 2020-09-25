STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Zimbabwe Cricket planning to apply for Pakistan visa for Lalchand Rajput

Rajput, who is currently in India due to travel restrictions put in place amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said that he is waiting for the flights to resume from India to Harare.

Published: 25th September 2020 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Lalchand Rajput (File | AFP)

Lalchand Rajput (File | AFP)

By IANS

HARARE: Zimbabwe Cricket are planning to take men's head coach Lalchand Rajput to Pakistan for their upcoming tour and for that they would be requesting the authorities in Islamabad to issue a visa for the former Indian batsman.

Zimbabwe are scheduled to tour Pakistan for three ODIs and as many T20Is. While the ODIs, part of ICC World Cup Super League, will be played on October 30, November 1 and 3 in Multan, the T20Is are scheduled for November 7, 8 and 10 in Rawalpindi.

"Lalchand Rajput is our coach and we are keen to send him with the team there (Pakistan). (We) will request the authorities there to facilitate his travel," Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani was quoted as saying by The Daily Observer Post.

The cricket board is holding a training camp for 25 provisional players -- who would be part of the tour -- at the Harare Sports Club which began on Tuesday.

Rajput, who is currently in India due to travel restrictions put in place amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said that he is waiting for the flights to resume from India to Harare.

"I have been told that flights may start from October 1. So I hope I can go after that and join the camp. I will get at least three weeks to work with the boys before we leave by October 20. We have already short-listed 25 players for the camp who are going through a rigorous training session," he said.

The bilateral relations between India and Pakistan have been on a downhill ever since the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai in 2008.

India have not played a Test series in Pakistan for more than 14 years, and Pakistan have not visited India for almost eight years, though they have continued to face each other in the International Cricket Council (ICC) events.

Now it remains to be seen whether Pakistan would see Rajput purely as Zimbabwe coach or as an Indian national.

More from Cricket.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalchand Rajput Zimbabwe Cricket Pakistan Pakistan visa
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp