STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mohammad Azharuddin backs Rishabh Pant as future India captain

The highly-rated Pant is set to lead the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League this season in the absence of injured regular skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Published: 01st April 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals skipper and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin feels swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will be a frontrunner to lead the 'Men in Blue' in future, having established himself across formats in the past few months.

The highly-rated Pant is set to lead the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League this season in the absence of injured regular skipper Shreyas Iyer.

"Rishabh Pant has had such fabulous few months, establishing himself in all formats. It won't come as a surprise if the selectors see him as a front-runner fr Indian captaincy in near future. His attacking cricket will stand India in good stead in times to come. @RishabhPant17 @BCCI," Azharuddin tweeted.

The 23-year-old Pant has dazzled across all three formats in the international season that went by.

He notched up scores of 97 and unbeaten 89 in the third and the fourth Test against Australia to help India clinch the Border Gavaskar Trophy Down Under 2-1.

He continued his rich vein of form in the home Test series against England, playing match-winning knocks for the team.

The selectors took note of his consistency and included him in the white-ball squads.

Pant did not disappoint, scoring important half centuries in the two ODIs he featured in against England.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Azharuddin Rishabh Pant
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp