STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Open to bat at any spot, looking for tips from Sangakkara, says Rajasthan Royals player Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube was brought by the Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 4.40 crores during the IPL auction in February.

Published: 01st April 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Shivam Dube

Indian cricketer Shivam Dube (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rajasthan Royals' new recruit Shivam Dube says he is ready to bat at any position for his team and is looking to get some "extra tips" from Director Of Cricket Kumara Sangakkara to improve his batting during the IPL beginning on April 9.

Dube, who has featured in one ODI and nine T20s for India, was brought by the Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 4.40 crores during the IPL auction in February.

"I think, I have played at many positions, so I don't care much about what I can do, I care much about what teams needs from me," 27-year-old Dube told PTI in an interaction here.

"So if they want me to bat up the order, I can bat at any number, early in the innings, and if they want me as a finisher in any game, I can do that also. 

"I have played the roles in many formats, like many tournaments of the IPL and domestic and Indian teams also, so I am really free about that."

After the IPL auctions, Sangakkara had said that Dube's batting will be the main focus and "if there is an opportunity for him to bowl, it would be very rarely and very few overs, if at all."

Dube said he is looking forward to getting some "extra-tips" from the Sri Lankan legend, with whom he will be working in the upcoming season.

"He (Sangakkara) has played a lot of cricket and he is going to watch me and going to tell me what I need to add in my game to improve and to be a better left-handed batsman," he said.

"Many things would be there, but from a batting perspective, it would be more from my side to get some extra tips from Sanga (Sangakkara), so I can perform well in the tournament."

Dube said he is solely focused on winning the trophy for his team.

"First of all, if I am playing for any team, I just expect my team and myself to aim for the trophy. I don't expect (anything personally) because as a professional you know what you want and what teams will give you, what roles you have to play and that you will get from the coach..

"The one thing I would always be grateful is that I will be playing for Rajasthan and they will be trusting me a lot."

The Mumbai all-rounder, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore for two years, believes he could have performed better in the last edition in UAE but said his focus now is to stay in the present and become a better cricketer.

"Competition is lot for Indian cricketers, so I feel that playing last year's IPL, yes I was on 50-50 note, but it was crucial for me to get into Indian team, because I think all the players were doing good and even, I should have performed much better," he said.

"I don't think much about getting into international team, I think if I perform in every game as my team needs, I can be a better batsman. I don't think, what I will get, I just want to be in present."

Dube, who is still in quarantine, said he would hit the ground running on Friday or Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals, who had won the inaugural title in 2008, will start their IPL 2021 campaign against Punjab Kings on April 12.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Royals Shivam Dube
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp