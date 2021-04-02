STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Bubble trouble: Josh Hazlewood exits

Due to severe restrictions during IPL, Oz pacer informs CSK of his decision to withdraw; 3rd one from Down Under.

Published: 02nd April 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Josh Hazlewood.

Australia's Josh Hazlewood. (Photo | AP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mark Wood. Dale Steyn. Josh Philippe. Mitchell Marsh. Josh Hazlewood. It’s the growing list of cricketers who have opted to skip the Indian Premier League (in Wood’s case he struck his name before the auction) from the sport’s richest franchise event. Normally, players aim to play in the IPL to test themselves as well as find areas to get better (the money does help). Especially in a T20 World Cup year. 

This season, though, it’s different. With two more months of strict bubble life, routine Covid-19 tests and playing in stadia without any crowds, it’s up to the players to decide if it’s going to be worth the mental toll. The five who have pulled out have decided to spend time with their families ahead of what’s likely to be more bubbles in a taxing year for the sport. 

Mitchell Marsh

“It’s been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times,” Hazlewood told cricket.com.au. “So I decided to have a rest from cricket and spent some time at home and in Australia in the next two months.”  The Indian players and support staff, too, have spoken about the complexities of bubble life. Post the Test matches against England, India head coach Ravi Shastri lifted the veil. “I am waiting to get out of this bubble,” he had said. “Been six months in the bubble.

And you see the same faces day in and day out... it’s tough for professional players. when they are under the hammer, it is really tough to get your best and come out there and deliver for your country. And these guys have been magnificent. Australia was good, and this was even better,” he said. Skipper Virat Kohli too has touched upon it. 

Even if Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh pulling out so late could affect the franchises’ plans, it’s worth putting it into context. It’s fair to assume that both Hazlewood (he played three matches in 2020) and Marsh (three of Hyderabad’s four foreign options are set in stone) wouldn’t have played much. You also have to consider whether they are ready to go through an unforgiving two month schedule of stadium-hotel-test-stadium-hotel-test on a loop. 

“It’s not easy to live life in a bubble,” has been a frequent go to phrase for sports psychologists. Not without reason. When you are not able to go out with your colleagues — even to a restaurant or to watch a movie — and know that the only refuge is the games room inside the hotel, even to escape a bad day, it does start to take a toll. This is exactly why the England men’s cricket team even created a specific points person on Covid apart from coming up with a unique rotation policy to help players cope with the bubble life.  With a week still remaining for the IPL, it won’t be a surprise if a few more players will take calls keeping their mental health at the forefront. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Josh Hazlewood T20 World Cup Covid-19
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp