Delhi Capitals player Axar Patel tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of IPL 2021

The BCCI SOP says a player who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment.

Published: 03rd April 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Indian bowler Axar Patel

Indian bowler Axar Patel (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With seven days to go for the high-octane Indian Premier League clash between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, the Delhi-based franchise has suffered a huge blow as all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the DC camp confirmed the development. "Unfortunately, Axar has tested positive. He is isolating and all protocols are being followed," the source said.

Axar is the second player after Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana to test positive for the virus. Rana though tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday after returning a positive result on March 22. Having undergone self-isolation after the positive result, he underwent a COVID-19 test on Thursday and tested negative.

The BCCI SOP says a player who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier. "During the 10-day isolation, the individual must rest and avoid any exercises. The team doctor should regularly monitor the case. If symptoms worsen during the course of isolation, the individual must be hospitalised immediately," the SOP states.

Things haven't looked too bright in Mumbai with groundstaff at the Wankhede Stadium testing positive for coronavirus. With cases rising in the state of Maharashtra, IPL franchises have started feeling a little wary and are keeping fingers crossed with the 14th edition of the league set to get underway from April 9.

Wankhede is set to host 10 IPL games this season from April 10-25. The first match at the Mumbai stadium is slated to be played on April 10 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

Four franchises -- Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals -- have set up their base in Mumbai as of now. Maharashtra reported 47,827 new COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths on Friday with Mumbai registering the highest-ever single day spike of 8,832 new cases. It was the second day in a row that Mumbai recorded more than 8,500 cases.

