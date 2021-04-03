STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On this day in 2016: Carlos Brathwaite made everyone 'remember his name'

Carlos Brathwaite smashed four consecutive sixes in Ben Stokes' over and helped his team clinch their second T20 World Cup title, having first won in 2012.

Published: 03rd April 2021 01:29 PM

Carlos Brathwaite. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It was on this day in 2016 when West Indies defeated England in a thrilling summit clash by four wickets to win the ICC T20 World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Chasing 156, Windies required 19 runs off last over. Carlos Brathwaite smashed four consecutive sixes in Ben Stokes' over and helped his team clinch their second T20 World Cup title, having first won in 2012. He scored 34 unbeaten off 10 balls -- an innings that still remains etched in the memory of cricket fans.

As Brathwaite hit the fourth six off against Stokes in the final over and West Indies registered a win, former Windies pacer Ian Bishop, who was doing commentary, famously remarked -- "Remember the name, Carlos Brathwaite".

Before the big-hitting all-rounder's swashbuckling knock, it was Marlon Samuels who anchored the run-chase as he scored unbeaten 85 off 66 balls, with the help of nine fours and two sixes. Samuels was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Earlier, West Indies put England to bat, who despite a bad start, managed to ost a respectable total of 155/9, courtesy Joe Root's 54 and 36 from Jos Buttler.

For the Caribbean side, Dwayne Bravo scalped three wickets while Samuel Badree picked two scalps.

Virat Kohli was named the Player of the Tournament as he was the second-highest run-getter of the tournament, with 273 runs in five innings. He scored three fifties, which included a highest of 89* in the semi-final against West Indies. 

