Don't think it's Quinton de Kock's fault: Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman on his controversial run-out

Don't think it's Quinton de Kock's fault: Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman on his controversial run-out

Published: 05th April 2021 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock watches on during the second ODI match between at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg.

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock watches on during the second ODI match between at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

JOHANNESBURG: Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has taken full responsibility for his run-out in the second ODI against South Africa as he said that he should have done better, adding that there was no fault of the wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Zaman's valiant 193-run knock was ended on the first ball of the final over in the game as a direct hit from Aiden Markram from long-off caught him short of his crease.

"The fault was mine as I was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end as I felt he'd started off a little late from his crease, so I thought he was in trouble. The rest is up to the match referee, but I don't think it's Quinton's fault," ESPNcricinfo quoted Zaman as saying.

A huge debate has kickstarted surrounding the dismissal of Zaman as wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock appeared to gesture that the throw from Markram might be going to the non-striker's end.

Looking at this gesture, Zaman slowed down as he thought the throw will not be coming at his end, but Markram took him by surprise.

MCC's Law 41.5.1 states that "it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball".

Chasing 342 in the second ODI, Pakistan needed 31 to win in the final over with two wickets in hand. After Zaman's run-out, Pakistan never had a chance and the visitors stumbled to a 17-run loss.

With this win, South Africa has levelled the three-match series at 1-1 with the decider slated to be played on Wednesday.

