Fielding would have improved if we stayed longer in New Zealand: Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed

By ANI

DHAKA: Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed said that the side would have benefited from the conditions in New Zealand if they stayed longer in the country.

One such factor would be fielding according to the left-arm spinner Nasum, who made his international debut against New Zealand. He was part of the squad that lost 3-0 in the T20I series. Nasum scalped two wickets in three T20Is.

"Our fielding would have improved if we stayed there for one-and-a-half to two months. Their sky is very clear and their weather is nothing like ours. We needed more time. If we could have done the training camp for 15 more days, it would have been better," ESPNcricinfo quoted Nasum as saying.

Spinner further added that adjusting to the conditions were difficult for the side and it did reflect in the results as they returned winless from the tour. Bangladesh lost the ODI series 3-0 and then the identical results came in the T20I series as well.

"I tried hard and tried to adjust to conditions like a professional cricketer. More than myself, I followed the coach's tips more. He told me from the beginning how to bowl there. I applied what he said. We just couldn't (win) do it. Not that we played badly, but we just couldn't do it. Nothing more than that," he said.

"Condition was a problem. I think we are behind them in terms of wickets. Our wickets are very different than theirs. Those are pace-friendly wickets but our spinners still did well. It will be the same for them (New Zealand) when they come to Bangladesh. They will face a similar situation," Nasum added.