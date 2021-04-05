STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Fielding would have improved if we stayed longer in New Zealand: Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed

Nasum Ahmed said that Bangladesh would have benefited from the conditions in New Zealand if they stayed longer in the country.

Published: 05th April 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed

Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed (Photo | Nasum Ahmed Instagram)

By ANI

DHAKA: Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed said that the side would have benefited from the conditions in New Zealand if they stayed longer in the country.

One such factor would be fielding according to the left-arm spinner Nasum, who made his international debut against New Zealand. He was part of the squad that lost 3-0 in the T20I series. Nasum scalped two wickets in three T20Is.

"Our fielding would have improved if we stayed there for one-and-a-half to two months. Their sky is very clear and their weather is nothing like ours. We needed more time. If we could have done the training camp for 15 more days, it would have been better," ESPNcricinfo quoted Nasum as saying.

Spinner further added that adjusting to the conditions were difficult for the side and it did reflect in the results as they returned winless from the tour. Bangladesh lost the ODI series 3-0 and then the identical results came in the T20I series as well.

"I tried hard and tried to adjust to conditions like a professional cricketer. More than myself, I followed the coach's tips more. He told me from the beginning how to bowl there. I applied what he said. We just couldn't (win) do it. Not that we played badly, but we just couldn't do it. Nothing more than that," he said.

"Condition was a problem. I think we are behind them in terms of wickets. Our wickets are very different than theirs. Those are pace-friendly wickets but our spinners still did well. It will be the same for them (New Zealand) when they come to Bangladesh. They will face a similar situation," Nasum added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nasum Ahmed New Zealand vs Bangladesh New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20 Series New Zealand vs Bangladesh Third T20 New Zealand vs Bangladesh Series
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp