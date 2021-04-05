STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On this day in 1991: Waugh brothers became first pair of twins to play a Test

It was on April 5, 1991, when Australia's Mark Waugh and Steve Waugh became the first pair of twins to play together in a Test match for their country.

Published: 05th April 2021 02:39 PM

Australia cricket legends Mark Waugh (R) and Steve Waugh

Australia cricket legends Mark Waugh (R) and Steve Waugh (Photo | EPS and AFP)

By ANI

The duo achieved the feat against West Indies in the third Test at Trinidad. The match between Australia and West Indies ended as a draw.

In the game against West Indies, Steve Waugh managed to score 26 runs and he did not get a chance to bat in the second innings. On the other hand, Wark Waugh managed to play a knock of 64 runs in the first innings.

Australia was bundled out for 294 in the first innings, while West Indies was bowled out for 227, giving the visitors a lead of 67 runs. In the second innings, Australia declared with their score at 123/3.

Waugh brothers eventually went on to play 108 Test matches together. Talking about their debuts, Steve made his debut on the Boxing Day Test in 1985 against India.

While Mark Waugh played his first Test in 1991 against England at the Oval. Steve Waugh went on to become one of the greatest Australian skippers and he also managed to win the World Cup with the team in 1999.

Steve played 168 Tests and 325 ODIs for Australia while Mark went on to take part in 128 Tests and 244 ODIs.Recently, Shane Warne named his greatest Australian Test XI and both Waugh brothers made the lineup.

