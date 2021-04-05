STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan Super League 6 bio-bubble was broken and compromised on several occasions: PCB

The two-member committee of infectious diseases experts was constituted by the PCB to probe what went wrong with the bio-secure bubble in PSL 6.

Published: 05th April 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Players in action during Pakistan Super League.

Players in action during Pakistan Super League. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: An independent fact finding committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the bio-bubble set up for the PSL 6 was broken and compromised on several occasions.

The two-member committee of infectious diseases experts was constituted by the PCB to probe what went wrong with the bio-secure bubble in PSL 6.

The final report of Dr Syed Faisal Mahmood and Dr Salma Muhammad Abbas was submitted to the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani on March 31.

The PCB chief will now study the report and share the details with the board members before any final decision is taken.

But a source privy to the findings of the committee said that while it had not blamed any particular individual, the report had confirmed that there were several occasions when the bio-secure bubble was compromised during the tournament in Karachi.

The source said the committee had also made recommendations on how the board can ensure a safe and secure bio-secure bubble for stakeholders when the PSL 6 resumes in June.

The PSL 6 was postponed by the PCB in early March after just 10 of the 34 matches were completed following a rise in COVID-19 cases in the event.

The PCB had to postpone PSL 6 abruptly after several players, including foreigners Fawad Ahmed, Tom Banton, Lewis Gregory and some local players and officials had contracted the virus despite remaining in a bio-secure bubble.

Interestingly, the source said the experts had mentioned that some stakeholders had even brought to notice of some PCB officials about the bio-secure breaches but they didn't respond proactively.

The PCB has said that it would take action against those employees found to be responsible for not enforcing the bio-secure bubble properly.

Dr Sohail Saleem, who is head of the PCB's medical and sports sciences department, has already submitted his resignation to the board chairman after the PSL was postponed on March 4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Super League PSL PCB Pakistan Cricket Board
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp