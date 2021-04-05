Pakistan vs South Africa second ODI: Regret losing the match, not missing out on double-ton, says Fakhar Zaman

By ANI

JOHANNESBURG: Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has said that he does not regret missing the double ton in the second ODI against South Africa, but he does regret not being able to make his side win.

Zaman's valiant 193-run knock was ended on the first ball of the final over in the game as a direct hit from Aiden Markram from long-off caught him short of his crease. With this, Pakistan stumbled to a 17-run loss in the second ODI.

"I don't regret not getting the double, I regret losing the match. If we had won this it would've been amazing so my regret is about that. The situation was such that I was only focusing on getting the win, not the double. I couldn't finish it but I'd take scoring fewer runs than this and winning the game," ESPNcricinfo quoted Zaman as saying.

"Yes, to be honest, I thought we could win it even then, I think around the 25th over I just called Sarfraz Ahmed, he knows my game, I talked to him and said ask Babar can I start playing my natural game because Shamsi was bowling with small boundaries. At that time I was feeling that if I start hitting then I could win the game for Pakistan," he added.

Pakistan was at 120/5 at one stage, but Zaman kept on fighting from one end and he took the visitors' score past the 300-run mark as well. In the final overs of the game, he did provide a scare for the hosts' Proteas.

"When wickets were falling and we were 200 for 7, I was just telling the others coming in to stick around. Don't get out. Don't worry about the runs, don't get out. The wickets here, you can't stop runs on so I was just telling them to stick around with me, don't get out," said Zaman.

"If you're the first batsman, or the number 11, the first 10-15 runs are very difficult on these pitches. On Asian wickets, it isn't like that but here it is. Unluckily not many of our top order got through 20-25 balls. Until you get through that start here, you don't get runs. Babar got a little set but others didn't so people got out quickly. Had anyone gotten set, it would've become easier but unfortunately, it just didn't happen," he added.

A huge debate has kickstarted surrounding the dismissal of Zaman as wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock appeared to gesture that the throw from Markram might be going to the non-striker's end.

Looking at this gesture, Zaman slowed down as he thought the throw will not be coming at his end, but Markram took him by surprise.

With the win in the second ODI, South Africa has levelled the three-match series at 1-1 with the decider slated to be played on Wednesday.