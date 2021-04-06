STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Smriti, Jhulan static but Shikha returns to top 10 in ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings

Shikha had achieved a career-best ODI bowling ranking of fifth place in February, 2019.

Published: 06th April 2021 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran Indian pacer Shikha Pandey

Veteran Indian pacer Shikha Pandey (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: India opener Smriti Mandhana, fast bowler Jhulan Goswami and all-rounder Deepti Sharma remained static but pacer Shikha Pandey regained her place in the top 10 in the latest ICC women's ODI rankings issued on Tuesday.

Mandhana occupies the seventh spot with 710 points, followed by skipper Mithali Raj (709) at eighth in the batting rankings, which is headed by England's Tammy Beaumont (765).

In bowling, veteran pacer Goswami was steady at fifth place with 681 points, while Poonam Yadav (641) occupied the eighth place but Shikha (610), who last played an ODI in November 2019, grabbed the 10th spot.

Shikha had achieved a career-best ODI bowling ranking of fifth place in February, 2019.

Among all-rounders, Deepti was the only Indian to feature in the top 10 at the fifth place with 343 points.

Among others, Australia's Alyssa Healy equalled her career-best third place.

She was rewarded for scoring a blazing 65 against New Zealand in their record winning game that advanced her to a career best of 753 points.

She had earlier reached the third place in October 2019.

In the same game, her compatriot, all-rounder Ellyse Perry moved back above the 700-point barrier with her innings of 56 not out.

Ashleigh Gardner's unbeaten 53 from just 41 balls also took her into the world's top 30 among batters for the first time.

In the bowler's category, Megan Schutt's 4 for 32 enabled her to move above Marizanne Kapp into second place.

Nicola Carey who took 3 for 34 moved to a career-best 37th place.

From New Zealand, Lauren Down's previous highest ODI score was just 15, but her innings of 90 lifted her up 55 places to rank 62.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ODI Player Rankings Women ODI Rankings India BCCI ICC Shikha Pandey
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp