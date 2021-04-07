STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman climbs seven places to be 12th in ODI rankings

Zaman played a knock for the ages on Sunday before being run out in the last over, breaking the record for the highest score in an ODI innings when batting second.

Published: 07th April 2021 04:23 PM

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman raises his bat to celebrate scoring a century during the second ODI match against South Africa at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg.

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman raises his bat to celebrate scoring a century during the second ODI match against South Africa at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has moved seven places to be 12th in the latest ICC ODI batsmen rankings, following his 193 against South Africa in the second ODI in Johannesburg.

From the South African camp, Rassie van der Dussen's innings of 123 not out and 60 in the first two ODIs helped him up to a career-best 22nd place.

Skipper Temba Bavuma's 92 in the second match also has helped him to a career-best 88th place with the bat.

In bowlers, pacer Anrich Nortje started the series with figures of 4-51 and 3-63 to move to a career-best 73rd place with 427 points.

His compatriot, Haris Rauf took five wickets in the first two ODIs to gain 71 places to 143rd.

In the T20I format of the game, Kiwi debutant Finn Allen smashed a 71 from 29 balls in the rain-affected third match against Bangladesh to move into the world's top 100 for batsmen.

His teammate, Tim Southee remains the top-ranked seamer in sixth place, up to a career-best 669 points after taking 3-15 in the final match against Bangladesh.

In the Test rankings, Kraigg Brathwaite was the major mover with the bat up 21 places to 43rd.

He is at his highest points tally since August 2019.

Oshada Fernando's second innings unbeaten 66 helped him gain 11 places to 61.

Jason Holder held on to top place in the all-rounder rankings owing to his innings of 30 and 71 not out plus 2-39 against Sri Lanka.

