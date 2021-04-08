STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Sachin Tendulkar discharged from hospital, to remain in isolation

Tendulkar tested positive for coronavirus on March 27 and was shifted to hospital days after contracting the virus

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Little Maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who was admitted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, returned home on Thursday after being discharged. The former India skipper said he will remain in isolation and thanked the medical staff for taking good care of him.

"I have just come home from the hospital and will remain isolated while continuing to rest and recuperate. I would like to thank everyone for all the good wishes and prayers. Really appreciate it," Tendulkar said in a Twitter post.

"I remain ever grateful to all the medical staff who took such good care of me & have been working tirelessly for over a year in such difficult circumstances," he added.

Tendulkar tested positive for coronavirus on March 27 and was shifted to hospital days after contracting the virus. "Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone," he had said on April 2.

Apart from Tendulkar, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan had also tested positive for the Covid-19. All of them had shared the dressing room for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series played in Raipur with fans' presence inside the stadium.

In view of rising cases of COVID-19, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to declare the Raipur district a containment zone till April 19. Raipur district collector S Bharathi Dasan told the media that all borders of the district will be sealed during the period.

"Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, Raipur district is being declared a containment zone from 6 pm on April 9 till 6 am on April 19. All the borders of the district will remain sealed during this period," he said. 

