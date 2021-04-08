In the best phase of my career, says Natarajan  

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI: The last four months or so has been straight out of a comic book for T Natarajan. Debuts in all three formats, some high class bowling at the death and a genuine option for India in both white-ball formats going forward. So it’s not a surprise to hear the southpaw say this is the ‘best phase of my career’.

“I am in the best phase of my career.

Never thought that I will play for India in all the three formats. I am also in a good frame of mind and I am keen to contribute to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s success,’’ he says. The left-arm pacer, who came into the limelight with his ability to bowl yorkers, has since earned the praise of the likes of Virat Kohli and David Warner. Even if that has created an expectation, Natarajan says it’s good that people expect him to deliver.

“I do not put unnecessary pressure on myself. I go about my task in a professional manner and do what the captain wants me to.” One thing that Natarajan will find different is playing in ‘home conditions’. He hasn’t done that since last August. But the 30-year-old feels it’s good to be playing in ‘home conditions’.

“It is good to be playing at home conditions. But T20 is a different ball game. Kolkata Knight Riders (their first match) is a strong side. So we will first see the conditions before the game and then go about the task. Playing at Chepauk is definitely a big plus,’’ said Natarajan.

Hyderabad are a formidable side, at least on paper. Natarajan agrees. “We have a good squad. We have some quality batsman in our ranks and good variety in our attack.”

