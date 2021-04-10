STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MI skipper Rohit looks at positives 

After RCB won by two wickets, the Indian team vice-captain felt that the tournament was a long one and that his team would bounce back.

Published: 10th April 2021 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 10:38 AM

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma expressed his disappointment after the defending champions lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore  in the inaugural match of the 2021 Indian Premier League on Friday. After RCB won by two wickets, the Indian team vice-captain felt that the tournament was a long one and that his team would bounce back.

Rohit admitted that his side were some runs short and believed that it was one of reasons why they lost.
“I thought it was a great effort and good fight till the end. I thought we were 20 runs short with the kind of start we got. We made some mistakes in the first game, bound to happen,’’ he said. A major turning point in the match was when Rohit got run out after a mix up with Chris Lynn.

Despite the loss, Rohit is looking at the positives. He was happy that his team could identify a quality bowler in 20-year old Marco Jansen. The South African picked up two wickets including that of Glenn Maxwell. “He’s (Jansen) a talent we have identified to bowl in any situation. We wanted to get wickets when AB and Daniel Christian were batting, which is why we went with Bumrah and Boult, unfortunately it didn’t work. It’s definitely not an easy pitch to bat on.”  

