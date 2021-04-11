STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan Super League 6 to resume on June 1, final on June 20

Published: 11th April 2021 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Players in action during Pakistan Super League.

Players in action during Pakistan Super League. (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LAHORE: The Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) met through a virtual conference call and the board received a presentation and an update on the report of the two-person fact-finding panel that was set-up by the PCB chairman to review the bio-security protocols, bylaws, and arrangements for the Pakistan Super League.

The presentation was given in order to help them make recommendations on how to better ensure the implementation of a bio-secure environment for future events. The BoG discussed and debated the panel's findings in detail. They expressed their disappointment at the failures that were highlighted in the report and advised remedial actions needed to be taken.

The BoG also endorsed all recommendations of the fact-finding panel, including robust and stringent implementation of the protocols, as well as maintaining a zero-tolerance approach towards all those who breach the Covid-19 SOPs, which are put in place for safeguarding the health and safety of all participants.

The BoG was informed that as part of the strategy to ensure the PSL 6 resumed and completed in a safe and secure environment, the PCB was in the final stages of appointing a globally recognised safety management company that specialises in providing Covid-safe technology solutions, bio-secure monitoring & management, as well as response and reaction to positive tests.

The members were informed that a mandatory seven-day quarantine period for all participants will commence from May 22 in one hotel and following three days of training sessions, PSL matches will resume on June 1 with the final scheduled for June 20.

In an effort to further acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of Pakistan cricket stalwarts, the BoG unanimously supported and approved the launch of the PCB Hall of Fame. Initially, six members from the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame will be inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame. There will be three more inductions each year from 2021 with the inductees to be chosen by an independent panel and announced on 16 October, day one of Pakistan's inaugural Test in 1952.

Players who retired from international cricket for, at least, five years will be eligible for induction into the PCB Hall of Fame.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: "Since earning the Test status, Pakistan has produced world-renowned cricketers who have not only put Pakistan on the world map but have left their mark on world cricket. There will be an initial intake of six ICC Cricket Hall of Famers - Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Zaheer Abbas - who will be supplemented by three inductions in the PCB Hall of Fame each year starting from October 16, 2021. It is appropriate that these six extraordinary performers be the founding inductees as they continue to inspire the next generation of superstars."

The BoG also congratulated the Pakistan men's national and the blind cricket teams on their recent successes. The national side defeated South Africa by 2-1 to rise to second in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League points table, while the blind team won the three-nation tournament in Dhaka last week.

The BoG also noted with satisfaction plans put in place to prepare sides for this year's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in New Zealand and next year's ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in the West Indies.

The Pakistan U19 camp concluded yesterday in Lahore following the postponement of the Bangladesh tour due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, a couple of women's international tours in the build-up to the qualifiers are being discussed and finalised that will contribute further in the side's preparations for the 10-team qualifier in New Zealand. The women's side is presently in Karachi for a high-performance camp.

