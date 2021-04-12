COVID-19: South Africa emerging women's tour of Bangladesh cut short

By ANI

DHAKA: South Africa emerging women's tour of Bangladesh has been cut short due to strict lockdown set to be imposed in the host country from April 14.

The Proteas women had already locked horns in four games and the fifth match was to be played on Tuesday. The Bangladesh emerging team had taken an unassailable 4-0 lead in the series. However, Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday informed that the tour stands suspended due to the lockdown being imposed by the Bangladesh government.

"South Africa Emerging Women's tour of Bangladesh has been suspended before the Bangladeshi government enforces a stricter lockdown from April 14. The team was meant to play the 5th ODI on April 13," CSA tweeted

According to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the last match of the emerging teams series was cancelled due to impending flight restrictions.

"As agreed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA), the fifth and final one day match of the Women's Emerging Teams series between South Africa and Bangladesh scheduled on 13 April in Sylhet has been cancelled," BCB said.

"The decision to cancel the last match was taken to accommodate the visiting side's return home before the suspension of international flight operations takes effect as part of the COVID-19 restrictions in Bangladesh," BCB added.

Last week, Pakistan U19's tour to Bangladesh was called off due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh which has caused the extension of a nationwide lockdown in the country. (ANI)