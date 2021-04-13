STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India A tour of England postponed, Virat Kohli and boys to take larger squad to prepare for Test series

The India men's team will instead tour with a larger squad to prepare for, and use during, the five-match Test Series.

Indian Test team

Indian Test team (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have agreed to postpone this summer's men's India A tour.

India's warm-up schedule will now comprise two intra-squad four-day matches, which will replace the two previously planned four-day fixtures between India Men and India A in July. Venues for those two intra-squad matches are to be confirmed.

Following further discussions with the boards of New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan it has been agreed to cancel their scheduled men's tour matches against first-class counties.

New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan's men's teams will instead play intra-squad matches to allow them suitable preparation for their international fixtures this summer.

These agreements will allow the ECB to focus on delivering the safest possible environment for all international cricket matches scheduled to take place over the summer.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: "We are looking forward to staging a memorable summer of men's and women's international cricket when fans are set to return to venues.

"Ensuring the safest possible environment for international cricket is our first priority and we are appreciative for the understanding of our fellow boards.

"We look forward to welcoming a men's India A tour at a later date after this summer and when restrictions have eased. It will provide a valuable opportunity for players from both countries to experience high-quality cricket and to showcase the talent within our England Lions team and first-class counties."

India will lock horns with England in a five-match Test series slated to begin in August 2021. England will host India for five Tests at Trent Bridge, Lord's, Emerald Headingley, the Kia Oval, and Emirates Old Trafford with the first game starting from August 4.

