BCCI agrees to field teams if cricket included in Olympics

By Agencies

The BCCI Apex Council has decided, in principle, to field both the men’s and the women’s teams at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics if the game is included in the roster. The women’s team will also compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Apex Council that met virtually on Friday also decided that women’s team led by Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur will tour Australia at the end of 2021. That will be followed by New Zealand tour which will preceded the Women ODI World Cup.

“The women’s team will be playing in the Birmingham CWG. If finally cricket is a part of 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, then both men and women’s team will take part. This has been decided in principle,” a senior BCCI functionary said.