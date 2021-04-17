STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2021 opening match logs 323 million impressions: Star India

The opening match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore received a response which was bigger than the opening matches of all other IPL editions held previously, except in 2020.

Published: 17th April 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

AB de Villiers plays a shot during IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and RCB.

AB de Villiers plays a shot during IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and RCB. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Star India, the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Friday said the opening match of the T20 event clocked 323 million total impressions.

The opening match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore received a response which was bigger than the opening matches of all other IPL editions held previously, except in 2020, and 42 per cent higher than the edition in 2019, Star India said in a statement. "The Star India network has clocked 323 million total impressions for the opening match of VIVO IPL 2021," it said.

Impressions are the total number of times a content has been watched. It is a standard viewership metric. This year, nearly every third TV-owning household in India watched the opening match live, the statement added.

The data has been sourced from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India. "We are delighted with fans' response to VIVO IPL 2021. Almost 10 billion minutes of consumption (9.7 billion) for the opening match of the tournament shows how eagerly anticipated the season was, despite just a four-month gap between the two seasons," a Star Sports spokesperson said.

The company is confident that viewers' interest will continue to grow as the tournament progresses. IPL 2021 is being broadcast in seven languages, custom-designed from the ground up for viewers of that region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Star India IPL 2021 IPL 14 IPL opening match MI vs RCB IPL impressions BARC
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp