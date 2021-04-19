STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Focus for women's cricket needs to continue on shorter formats: Ex-Australia cricketer Belinda Clark

Belinda Clark said the focus for women's cricket needs to remain on the shorter formats if the objective is to promote the sport further.

Stumps

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Australia cricketer Belinda Clark on Monday said the focus for women's cricket needs to remain on the shorter formats if the objective is to promote the sport further.

"Focus for the women's game needs to continue on the shorter formats, T20 and 50-overs, I say that because if our objective is to spread the game globally and grow depth in teams, you do need a focus and that focus needs to be directed at certain formats. I think the success we have seen is because of that focus. It is just a personal view but I think we have seen great success," said Belinda during a webinar organised by the ICC to launch a unique mentorship programme for women in cricket.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of disruption in cricket, and women's cricket continues to go ahead in a staggered manner. With the 50-over World Cup set to be played next year, there are many teams who have not been able to get an ideal preparation.

"Look, I think everyone recognises how difficult it is for every country to restart cricket. I am pleased that there is cricket happening now in both men's and women's cricket. It is important we get as much international women's cricket. We all need to be understanding that everyone is in a difficult position, but the intent is to get the women's game out internationally as quick as we can. Everyone wants the same thing," said Belinda while replying to an ANI query during the webinar.

Answering the same question, former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop said: "In the Caribbean in many other places, even domestic cricket has not been able to get any traction but I know there are efforts on in order to develop the women's game."

Later this year, England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) competition 'The Hundred' will kick off and it will see the biggest names in the sport across the world taking part.

When ANI asked Steve Elworthy, Managing Director, Events and Special Projects of ECB regarding the participation of Indian women cricketers in the competition, he said: "I think the point about the Hundred is spot on. It does go to show that these tournaments are incredibly powerful and to have top international players taking part in them is essential. I think it does bring a spotlight, it brings diversity to competitions and that is essential."

"Whether those conversations are happening with the BCCI, I cannot comment on that, but I know they are doing everything from the Hundred point of view to get as many top international players playing in that competition," he added.

