IPL 2021: Amit Mishra's four-fer helps Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians to 137/9

Opted to bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a bad start as all-rounder Marcus Stoinis removed Quinton de Kock in the third over with just nine runs on board.

Published: 20th April 2021 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 09:43 PM

Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma during an IPL 2021 match in Chennai

Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma during an IPL 2021 match in Chennai. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Amit Mishra picked four wickets as Delhi Capitals restricted Mumbai Indians to 137/9 after a flying start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians were cruising towards a mammoth total having scored 55 runs in the first six over but Mishra wreaked havoc and dismantled the batting order removing Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan.

Jayant Yadav scored a useful 23 off 22 balls before Kagiso Rabad dismissed him in the penultimate over. Opted to bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a bad start as all-rounder Marcus Stoinis removed Quinton de Kock in the third over with just nine runs on board.

However, skipper Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav launched a counter-attack and steered Mumbai Indians to 55/1 at the end of the powerplay. Rohit and Suryakumar found their rhythm but Avesh Khan triggered a middle-order collapse by removing 'SKY' in the seventh over.

After Suryakumar's dismissal Amit Mishra removed Rohit, Hardik, and Pollard. While Pollard departed after making two runs, Hardik registered a golden duck. Lalit Yadav too joined the party as he dismissed Krunal Pandya. Mumbai Indians lost five wickets in less than five overs.

Ishan Kishan and Jayant Yadav revived the Mumbai Indians innings but Mishra again struck removing the wicket-keeper batsman as the Rohit-led side was left reeling at 123/7 in the 18th over. In the final two overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score 12 runs to reach 137/9 in the allotted 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 137/9 (Rohit Sharma 44, Ishan Kishan 26; Amit Mishra 4-26) vs Delhi Capitals

