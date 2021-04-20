Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Babar Azam eyes fastest to 2,000 T20I runs record

By ANI

HARARE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam will aim to become the fastest to score 2,000 T20I runs when his side takes on Zimbabwe in the three-match T20I series commencing from Wednesday at the Harare Sports Club.

Babar, who last week was named the number-one ranked player in the ICC ODI Rankings, needs 60 more runs to break Virat Kohli's record of fastest to 2,000 T20I runs, which the Indian captain achieved in 56 innings.

Babar who has scored 1,940 runs at 48.50 in 49 innings, will be eyeing to achieve the feat in the first T20I against Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

The right-handed Lahore-born batsman is in sublime form these days, as he struck his maiden T20I hundred in Pakistan's nine-wicket win over South Africa in the third T20I at SuperSport Park on April 14. He was also awarded the player-of-the-series award for his 210 runs at 52.50 in the four-match series.

Babar's captaincy has been on a constant improvement since last year's series against Bangladesh. Pakistan has won four T20I series (Bangladesh 2-0, Zimbabwe 3-0, and South Africa 2-1 at home and 3-1 away against South Africa) besides the 1-1 series draw against England and they are yet to lose a single T20I series.

On the ICC T20I rankings, Pakistan has gained two points after the series win against South Africa and has consolidated their fourth position with 262 points, with England on the top with 272 points, followed by India (270) and Australia (267).

If Pakistan win all three matches against Zimbabwe, they will gain one point and narrow the gap with third-ranked Australia to four points. Winning the series 2-1 will still keep them to the fourth position but will cost them two points and take them down to 260.

Losing the series 3-0 will demote Pakistan to the fifth spot equal with New Zealand on 255 points each. On the contrary, if the hosts win the series or even a single match, they will climb one spot from 12th to 11th in the ICC rankings.

On the head-to-head chart, Pakistan has won all five bilateral T20I series against Zimbabwe. They have won all 14 T20I matches.

Pakistan last visited Zimbabwe in July 2018, to feature in a tri-nation tournament involving Pakistan, Zimbabwe, and Australia. Pakistan beat Australia by six wickets on July 8 at the Harare Sports Club to win the tournament.