Abhijith and Sivakumar guide Ambattur to win

Half-centuries by K Abhijith (79) and MK Sivakumar (56) came in handy for Ambattur CC to thrash Korattur CC by 59 runs in a First Division match of the TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA league championship. Brief scores: I Division: Ambattur CC 264/8 in 45 ovs (K Abhijith 79, MK Sivakumar 56, P Purushoth Kumar 3/61) bt Korattur CC 205/8 in 45 ovs (RI Sanjay Soorya 51, R Shri Hari 42, K Shrijith 3/17, N Ganesh 3/43). IV Division: Universal CC 90 in 22.5 ovs (RM Sowjith 4/25, Kaushik Keifer Minh 3/22) lost to IEC RC 93/2 in 13.5 ovs (Kaushik Keifer Minh 35 n.o). Frankworrell CC 175/4 in 30 ovs (B Karthik 103) lost to Jaya Education Group RC 177/5 in 25.5 ovs (M Mathiyalagan 56). SRF RC 221/8 in 30 ovs (K Saravanan 48, K Manikandan 4/37) bt CPCL RC 167 in 25.4 ovs (K Saravanan 3/17, A Saravanan 3/37).

Pravin shines

An all-round display by T Pravin (77 and 4/30) enabled Venkatesan CC to beat SKMT CC by eight wickets in a First Division encounter of the CDCA league played at Sumangali grounds.

Brief scores: 1-Division: SKMT CC 191/7 in 30 ovs (R Karthikeyan 70,T Pravin 4/30) lost to Venkatesan CC 192/2 in 28.3 ovs (T Pravin 77, PR Murali Krishna 66 n.o). II Division: Thiruporur CC 177/4 in 30 overs (K Om Nitin 93, K Arjunan 3/29) bt The Cricketers Club 176 in 30 ovs (N Madhan 44, S Karthik Rajan 63). Sumangali CC 138 in 30 ovs (R Sathish Kumar 48, K Pandiyan 4/41, M Ramesh 3/38) lost to Willow CC 139/8 in 22.1 ovs (K Pandiyan 41).