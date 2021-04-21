STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan win first T20 International against Zimbabwe by 11 runs on low-scorer

Zimbabwe only got 138-7 in reply after Usman Qadir's 3-29 thwarted the home team at Harare Sports Club and gave Pakistan an 11-run victory.

Published: 21st April 2021 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's Wellington Masakadza (R) bumps fists with Pakistani players after the latter's victory at the 1st T20 match in Harare. (Photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

HARARE: Pakistan held on to win the first Twenty20 against Zimbabwe on Wednesday by managing to defend a modest total of 149-7. Zimbabwe only got 138-7 in reply after Usman Qadir's 3-29 thwarted the home team at Harare Sports Club and gave Pakistan an 11-run victory.

Opener Mohammad Rizwan batted through the Pakistan innings for his 82 not out from 61 balls. The next best score was 15 from Danish Aziz on his T20 debut. Zimbabwe was sloppy in the field and dropped several catches but still appeared to have done enough for a realistic shot at victory by limiting Pakistan.

That didn't happen as Zimbabwe folded with the bat. Qadir's third wicket - Regis Chakabva lbw for three - left Zimbabwe 95-6 in the 14th over and Pakistan closed it out. The teams will play one more T20 and then a two-test series.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Usman Qadir Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan cricket Zimbabwe cricket
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp