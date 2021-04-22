STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan ruled out of tournament after knee injury

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer did not feature in the last two games of SRH and he just played two games this season, taking two wickets.

Published: 22nd April 2021 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 11:45 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan (Photo| Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has been ruled out from the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sources within the SRH camp confirmed to ANI on Thursday that the pacer will be missing the tournament due to a knee injury. "Yes, he has been ruled out of the tournament," the source pointed.

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer did not feature in the last two games of SRH and he just played two games this season, taking two wickets. SRH has played four games in this IPL season so far, winning one and losing three. In their last game against Punjab Kings, the Warner-led side registered a nine-wicket victory.

After the fixture against Punjab Kings, skipper Warner gave a fitness update on Natarajan, saying: "He has obviously got a sore knee. Given the circumstance in these bubbles, if he goes and gets a scan, he obviously has to sit out for seven days. He has to get back in quarantine."

"We are just monitoring him at the moment. The physios are doing their best to analyse from a face point of view but he obviously has to go out and get a scan at some point," he added.

Natarajan had also missed four T20Is against England and he only made his way back into the team for the final T20I of the five-match series after working on his knee at the National Cricket Academy. SRH will next take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday in the IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Comments

