TNPL to be held behind closed doors   

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) plans to start the fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) on June 4 in four districts in the state. The various teams were asked to send their player retention list by April 18. Former India player Abhinav Mukund was among the 19 players released by the various franchises of the TNPL on Monday.

As per the 2021 regulations, the teams can choose to retain any number of players from their 2020 squad and currently there are maximum of 40 slots available across the eight franchises. “The TNPL will be played behind closed doors. The four venues will be Salem, Coimbatore, Dindigul and Tirunelveli. The players will enter a bio-bubble towards the end of May,’’ said a top source in the TNPL.

LYCA Kovai Kings and Ruby Trichy Warriors were the two franchises that did not release any players. Sonu Yadav and B Rahul were involved in a barter trade between Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies. Chepauk Super Gillies also signed R Sai Kishore from Trichy Warriors for cash.

Change of ownership

VB Kanchi Veerans, a team which was formerly owned by the late VB Chandrasekhar, has been bought by Crown Forts Limited and will be known as Nellai Royal Kings and the team will be representing Tirunelveli district.

Businessmen and sports enthusiasts S Nagarajan, R Chandramouli and Prithvi Christy are the directors of Crown Forts Limited. They have a decade of experience in cricket-related activities.

“Love for the game and its potential to groom young cricketers for the state made us buy a TNPL team. We have a good side that comprises of the Baba brothers Aparajith and Indrajith, Sanjay Yadav and a lot of talented players from the districts. We are confident of doing well. AG Guruswamy, who has mentored the likes of C Hari Nishanth, will be the coach,” said R Chandramouli, director of Nellai team.

Owing to the pandemic, the TNPL think-tank has planned to come out with a new business model for the teams. Chennai will not host any TNPL matches this season.