STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

You just need a win to catch the momentum: Dinesh Karthik on KKR's three consecutive defeats

On their match vs Chennai Super Kings, KKR was left reeling at 31/5 but Andre Russell and Pat Cummins played knocks of 54 and 66 to keep Eoin Morgan's side in the hunt.

Published: 24th April 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik

Former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might have lost three games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 but Dinesh Karthik is optimistic of his side catching the momentum in the upcoming matches.

CSK defeated KKR by 18 runs on Wednesday. At one stage, KKR was left reeling at 31/5 but Andre Russell and Pat Cummins played knocks of 54 and 66* to keep Eoin Morgan's side in the hunt. But CSK managed to hold their nerve to register a thrilling victory.

No one from KKR's top-order managed to stay at the crease for a long time as Deepak Chahar scalped four wickets. In the end, the target proved too much for Morgan's side to chase. CSK won the game by 18 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

"We were in a bit of a crisis but to pull the team from that situation and try to make a match out of it, I felt happy about that and would have been much happier had we crossed the line," Karthik told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"One game against Mumbai was very close, it was in our hands until we goofed it up and RCB played some good cricket on that day. Last game we fought tooth and nail and were not able to get over the line but that is the beauty of the IPL," he further said.

"It is still early in the tournament and three losses do not mean anything, you just need to win a game and catch the momentum and everything will go your way," Karthik added. Karthik too played his part as he smashed 40 runs off 24 balls before being trapped in front of the stumps by Lungi Ngidi.

"Very happy with the knock. Personally, I like batting in Mumbai especially coming from Chennai even though I am a homegrown Chennai boy, it felt good to be in Mumbai and it is a good wicket to bat on," said Karthik.

Talking about Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan, Karthik said, "I was really happy with how Shahrukh was doing, just the fact that there are so many players from Tamil Nadu, 13 of them right now, happy to see them and they will learn a lot."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 IPL 14 Dinesh Karthik IPL 14 updates KKR vs CSK KKR form
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp