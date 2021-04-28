Former Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Zoysa banned for six years under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

By ANI

DUBAI: Former Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Zoysa was on Wednesday handed a six-year ban from all cricket after he was found guilty of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

The ban for Zoysa is backdated to October 31, 2018, when he was provisionally suspended. As previously advised, following full hearings and presentations of written and oral argument, the Tribunal found Zoysa guilty of:

Article 2.1.1 - for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct, or other aspects of an international match.

Article 2.1.4 - Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.

Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.

Zoysa has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) with breaching three counts of the ECB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants for the T10 League and these proceedings are ongoing.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Integrity Unit, said: "Nuwan played 125 matches for Sri Lanka, attending a number of anti-corruption sessions during a decade-long international career. In his role as a national coach, he should have acted as a role model. Instead, he became involved with a corrupter and attempted to corrupt others.

"Contriving to fix a game betrays the basis of sporting principles. It will not be tolerated in our sport," he added.