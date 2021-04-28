STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women's T20 challenge unlikely to happen due to COVID situation: Report

None of the Australian, English, South African or West Indies cricketers will be able to travel to India because of the unprecedented "health crisis".

Published: 28th April 2021 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Smriti Mandhana

Trailblazers captain Smriti Mandhana bats during the VIVO Women T20 Challenge match against Supernovas (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The three-team Women's T20 challenge, which is held during the IPL, is unlikely to go ahead this year given the current restrictions imposed by countries on air travel with India due to the massive spike in COVID-19 cases here.

While the BCCI was planning a camp for the Indian women, the tournament has hit choppy waters as none of the Australian, English, South African or West Indies cricketers will be able to travel to India because of the unprecedented "health crisis".

"Getting Indian players quarantined is not an issue even now but no foreign player is keen to travel in the current climate. We can find a window later when things get better," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Last year with the IPL shifted to UAE, none of the Australian cricketers participated in the women's T20 challenge as it coincided with the Women's Big Bash League.

However, with UK, Australia, and New Zealand suspending flight operations due to the pandemic, it is practically impossible to hold the tournament comprising Supernovas, Velocity and Trailblazers.

"Women's T20 challenge was supposed to be entirely held in Delhi. Right now, everyone is scared to come to Delhi and you can't fault them," said another source.

